Youth in Action Kicks Off Food Collection Drive

The local group Youth in Action is hosting a food collection drive where they ask Northlanders to collect a variety of non-perishable items.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The local group Youth in Action is hosting a food collection drive where they ask Northlanders to collect a variety of non-perishable items and on December 22nd, community members can bring those items to the front of Hermantown High School where Youth in Action will deliver them to Second Harvest.

“It’s definitely a time of big need, especially with COVID and around the holidays,” said Lindsey Poletz, a participant with Youth in Action. “And it’s just good to get to do that as an added holiday bonus kind of. And especially since it’s winter and it’s cold and people are hungry.”

Among the items being collected include pasta along with canned fruits and vegetables.