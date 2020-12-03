Bridgeman’s Launches Ice Cream Concoctions for Holiday Season

You can celebrate the holidays with both your favorite movie and favorite ice cream.

DULUTH, Minn. – You can celebrate the holidays with both your favorite movie and favorite ice cream.

Whether it’s the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, or even the movie Frozen, Bridgeman’s has come up with a variety of holiday-themed Mega Malts.

These ice cream concoctions have things like candy canes, pop tarts, and cotton candy.

“It’s really fun,” said Emily Broman, the co-owner of Bridgeman’s. “Like I said, people I think are looking for a little distraction, something kind of uplifting and so we’re just super thankful that we an have that treat available for Duluth and for people to bring their families in and for people to bring in their friends.”

Each Mega Malt is about $13.