Court: Rittenhouse Bound Over for Trial in Protest Shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A court commissioner has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for an Illinois teenager accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin.

Thursday’s ruling by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating came after a contentious hearing during which 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney sought to show that the teen had acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25.

The shooting happened during a night of unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a local Black man.