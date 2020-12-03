COVID-19 Outbreak Leads to More Deaths at Superior Rehab Facility

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Douglas County is now in the double digits. Now, additional deaths are coming from the Superior Rehabilitation Center in the wake of a virus outbreak at the facility.

The center has confirmed that 16 residents that tested positive for COVID-19 have died. So far Douglas County health officials have confirmed that 14 have died due to Coronavirus.

Since the start of November, 51 residents at the rehabilitation center have recovered after 88 residents tested positive initially. Management there says staff and residents are continuing weekly testing.

“The biggest thing is that, monarch has the facilities back. We do have 40 facilities throughout Minnesota and we were able to send staff in to help. Our residents will continue to be taken care of,” said Marc Halpert, Chief Operating Officer for Monarch Healthcare Management, which manages the Superior facility.

19 residents are currently recovering from Coronavirus. Also worth noting, 62 staff workers at the facility have had COVID-19 during this pandemic. Four of them are currently quarantining.