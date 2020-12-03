Drive-Thru Event Gives Back to Range Community Members

The annual community connect event is usually held in October.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Miners Memorial Building in Virginia held a different type of opportunity for community members to give back on Thursday.

Now, because of Covid-19 the event has changed to a drive-thru experience while still providing community members on the range in need of winter wear like hats, mittens and blankets.

Event partners say, that they usually plan on 300 households receiving donations and this year the need has never been greater.

“It’s heart wrenching. But I think what’s heartwarming is everything you see here that we are handing out is donations throughout the community, ” Bill’s House Homeless Shelter Manager, Jennifer Kuoppala says.

“They have pitched in. They said, there’s a demand we’ll give it to you to hand out to others.”

This year, organizers were expecting 150 households with clothes ranging in size to fit members of each household.