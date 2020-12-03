Gov. Walz, Duluth City Officials Urge Minnesotans to Use Housing Aid Before Dec. 7 Deadline

DULUTH, Minn.– Housing has been one of the most important issues during the pandemic, along with keeping up on payments and utilities. An area where the state of Minnesota has dedicated $190 million in state and federal aid. Now Governor Tim Walz and local officials are giving out a last call for assistance.

Minnesota’s COVID Housing Assistance Program or “CHAPS” has been helping Minnesotans deal with housing and utility payments during the pandemic.

“The last thing somebody wants to worry about is whether or not they’re going to have water, whether or not they’re going to have gas,” said Courtney Gallo, a Utility Operations Paralegal for the City of Duluth.

Governor Walz paused evictions back in march and in July allocated $100 million to the housing assistance program. Due to a federal mandate, the last day to apply for aid is December 7. And the remaining $30-plus million could be moved elsewhere.

With the deadline right around the corner, Walz is urging Minnesotans to take advantage of the program.

“This is again, help that is part of the fight against COVID-19. Many folks either through employment or exposure due to covid-19 had to stay home and that put them in a financial situation where it was difficult to make their rent,” said Walz.

So far over 28,000 Minnesotans have used chaps to help pay their rent, mortgage, or other utilities.

Those with the city of Duluth are asking Duluthians to use the funds if they’re eligible. Adding that a rise in people needing shelter could strain critical housing resources in the city like homeless and warming shelters.

“Our goal here is to avoid people having that housing instability that could lead to homelessness. It could lead to having to bounce between apartments. And we don’t want to see that happen,” said Adam Fulton, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Duluth.

And others with the city say it isn’t just about rent. At a time when people are staying home more, utilities like water and power are being used more.

While it’s not a guarantee that everyone will get all of their bills paid, city officials say it’s a great way to help get people in the right direction to make it through the pandemic and well beyond it.

“These utility bills are not going to go away. Once these restrictions are lifted, these utility bills are still going to be there and what we don’t want is the residents to be stuck in a hole that they’re not going to be able to dig themselves out of,” said Gallo. “The longer that these bills accumulate, the more and more people are going to struggle to pay them.”

United Way 211 is leading the effort to help connect people to the assistance. To see if someone is eligible, dial “211” or go to their website.

State leaders say other ways for help with housing costs include calling landlords, lenders, and other officials to find options to help make ends meet.