Governor Evers Issuing Grant Funding For Hotels And Entertainment Venues

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin has reported more than 4 thousand 600 new positive cases and 60 more deaths.

This is adding to the total of almost 400,000 total cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, with more than 3,5oo deaths.

Due to the rising numbers Governor Tony Evers is working to help aid the local lodging industry.

Evers announced on Thursday, he is awarding more than $30 million in CARES act grant funding to more than 650 hotels and entertainment venues to help recover losses from travel reductions around the country.

Each recipient is receiving about $350 per eligible room.

Governor Evers says he is calling on the Wisconsin congressional delegation to act quickly to help provide additional support for the state’s covid-19 response.

He says for the first quarter of 2021, the state will need a minimum of $466 million.

“That estimation includes $10 million for vaccine infrastructure readiness and $2 million in public vaccine education programs which will be critical in the new year,” said Evers.

It has been said vaccines could be available for front line workers in Wisconsin before the end of the year.

So far, Douglas county reported 2,186 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 and six deaths.