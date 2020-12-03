Grand Rapids Native Heaven Hamling Makes Stellar Debut with NDSU Women’s Basketball Team

FARGO, N.D. – Wednesday night, the North Dakota State women’s basketball team opened their season with a big win over Northern Iowa. One of the stars of the game was Grand Rapids native Heaven Hamling.

The former Thunderhawk dropped 20 points in her first career game for the Bison, which tied a team-high. Hamling also finished with six rebounds and four assists in her much-awaited debut.

“Well the anticipation obviously for the game gave me a lot of energy. But then just our group as a whole, we just were in the locker room being energetic and we were rolling from the very beginning and I think that just really got everybody going. We were all in it together. It was a great turnout,” said Hamling.

It’s been a long time coming for Hamling, who had to sit out last year after transferring from Stephen F. Austin State University. Combine that with the pandemic in 2020, and you can understand why she was so anxious to get back on the court.

“We may not have games this year and we may not be able to come back for the summer. School got cut off and it was just all just kind of a hectic mess. And then we got access back to our gym and we started practicing again. And then we realized we were going to play games so then I think it just really gave us a lot of energy and realize this was going to happen this year,” Hamling said.

Hamling and the Bison will be back in action Saturday as they host Green Bay.