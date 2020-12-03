Jam Rock Moving to New Location on Tower Ave.

SUPERIOR, Wis.– After moving from a few different locations, one popular Superior restaurant now has a place of its own.

Jam Rock, a Jamaican restaurant in Superior is moving into the 1900 block of Tower Avenue. The spot used to be home to Pak’s Green Corner Restaurant and before that, Kenny Wong’s Oriental Express.

The restaurant has had a few different homes in Superior, most recently sharing space at Average Joe’s Bar for the last five months. The owner tells us it feels fantastic to finally have his own place to cook up some great food for the Twin Ports.

“I wanted to have somewhere where i had a lot of kitchen space. Where I’m currently in right now, it doesn’t house a lot of kitchen space so I’m limited in doing what I’m able to do. This spot just literally fell on my lap,” said Owner and Chef Antonio Oneil.

The owner says the expanded kitchen and freezer space will help his business continue to grow, especially with Jam Rock’s catering as well as the restaurant.