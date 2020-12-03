Legislators Working to Make Sure Vaccine Is Properly Distributed and Stored Locally

With the news of a COVID-19 vaccine, legislators are working to make sure that distribution and storage for the vaccine are being prepared, even in places like the Northland.

Senator Amy Klobuchar says that once the vaccine is available, it will first go to healthcare workers, those in assisted living facilities, seniors, and people on the front lines.

With regards to distribution, there are different rules pertaining to the vaccine.

Some of them will need regular refrigeration while others require cold freezers that are 100 degrees below zero.

Some will be distributed through regional distribution centers while others will be distributed through pharmacies.

“So we want to make sure that areas that are not just New York City and L.A. or even the Twin Cities are the ones getting the vaccine,” said Senator Klobuchar. “We want to make sure they go to the Northland and that everyone is able to access this vaccine.”

The governor will help oversee the distribution of the vaccine, which the Minnesota Department of Health says could be available by the end of this year or early next year.

Klobuchar says that legislators are working to make sure the vaccine is free to the public.