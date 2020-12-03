Minnesota Sex Offender Program Reports One COVID-19 Related Death, 18 Active Cases

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – The Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake announced on Thursday that a client at the facility died on Tuesday due to COVID-19.

Minnesota Department of Health officials say the family of the deceased has been notified and this is the first COVID-19 related death among clients or staff MOSP facilities.

“Losing a loved one is always difficult, but it’s especially painful under these circumstances when the pandemic is claiming so many lives,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those who will miss him.”

At this time, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in MSOP facilities.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 MSOP staff are screened daily for fever and other symptoms of COVID before their shifts and are required to wear surgical masks while on duty.

Clients are required to wear cloth masks and may only gather with other clients in their units.

For additional safety, MSOP has temporarily suspended outside visits to the facilities.