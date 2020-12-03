MSHSL Approves December 21st Start Date for Winter Sports Season

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – The Minnesota State High School League has approved a December 21st start to the winter sports season.

The ruling is contingent on the four-week high school sports pause ending on time on December 18th. That would mean games could begin as early as January 4th. If governor Tim Walz does not lift the pause the MSHSL says the start date will be either January 4th or 18th. No decision was made yet on if state tournaments will be taking place.

