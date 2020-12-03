Ryan Fanti Dazzles In Net for UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Fanti made 28 saves against Denver on Wednesday night, including 17 in the second period alone.

OMAHA, Neb. – After the first two periods of Wednesday night’s game between the UMD men’s hockey team and Denver, the Pioneers held a 1-0 lead, out-shooting the Bulldogs 24-9. But the third period was a different story as UMD got a pair of power play goals within 48 seconds of each other to get the 2-1 win. Afterwards, head coach Scott Sandelin said it was a good thing it was a three-period game.

“The second one, they were feeling pretty good. They were confident. We threw them back out there and they got another quick one. Those guys have done this before together and hopefully, they’ll continue to do well have success. Last two nights it’s been our power play in the third period that has carried us. But we got to start putting together more of a 60-minute game as we go along here,” Sandelin said.

It was also a stellar night for goalie Ryan Fanti, who made 28 saves, including 17 in the second period alone, which kept UMD within striking distance to make the eventual comeback. So for now, it looks like the Bulldogs seem to have found another gem at goalie.

“I thought compared to Omaha, they both got pucks to the net. But I found Denver was a little bit more patient especially, just not being too antsy and throwing at the puck. They were definitely taking that extra second to find the guy in the slot. That second, they threw lots of traffic and everything, but I was able to find it and it was big, especially to come back in that third so overall good game,” said Fanti.

“They were great chances and he made the saves and that probably gave him confidence, too. He was seeing the puck well and he did play with a lot of poise and calmness. The Omaha game, his first start, getting that under his belt and winning was a good confidence-builder for him. This should be another one. Certainly for our team, it’s a good confidence builder to see him play that way,” Sandelin said.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a match up against Miami on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 4:05.