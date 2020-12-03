Solve Entertainment Debuts Virtual Escape Room

"Professor Prank" Helping to Spice Up Game Night Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Finding new ways to stay entertained this year can be tricky to say the least.

As families spend more time together stuck inside this holiday season, one Twin Ports entertainment company is launching a new way to enjoy game night with friends and family near and far.

Solve Entertainment is debuting it’s first-ever virtual escape room, “Professor Prank.”

“What makes this game so unique is that it is an entirely online experience,” said Matthew Wagner, Director of Production and Design. “The game can be played by anyone with an internet connection and a desire to have some fun.”

Richard Hansen, Business Director with Solve Entertainment believes this is what people are looking for during these difficult times when in-person entertainment is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that families are wanting to be together,” said Hansen. “Professor Prank offers a boisterous hour of live, interactive entertainment you can enjoy right from the comfort of your own home.”

Those booking the game are sent a link to an online Zoom room where they are welcomed by host and game creator, Luke Moravec (a.k.a. Professor Prank).

The mission is to play a prank on Dr. Baxter, Professor Prank’s old high school science teacher and investigate the mysterious Plan Omega.

“My job is to do what the players tell me to do – they are the ones in charge,” said Moravec. “Players direct me around the room as they work together to solve a series of puzzles and challenges.”

Creators say this game is appropriate for those ages eight – 108. One player must be age 18 or older.

The game is best suited for two to six players on up to four separate devices. Moravec says larger groups can be accommodated.

Click here for ticket and pricing information.