Spice Up Your Holiday Menu with Homemade Creole Artichoke Bites

Cooking Connection: Chef Coco Prepares Her Handcrafted Creole Artichoke Bites

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Arlene Coco shares the perfect recipe to help spice up your holiday gatherings this year.

Coco says her handcrafted Creole Artichoke Bites are delicious served with a marinara or remolaude sauce.

Yield: 12-24 balls

Serving size: 6

Calories per serving: 105

Ingredients:

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts chopped

1 1/3 cups Italian bread crumbs divided

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese divided

2 eachs eggs beaten

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 eachs garlic cloves minced

1/4 cup onions grated or minced

1/2 teaspoon cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon dry Italian seasonings

cooking spray

Directions:

1. Drain and chop artichoke hearts until chopped small. place in large mixing bowl. Add 1 cup of bread crumbs, 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese and eggs, set aside.

2. In a small skillet, heat olive oil and fry onions, garlic, cajun seasoning and Italian seasonings until soft. Mix with artichoke mixture and stir until well blended.

3. Scoop desired balls on a plate or pan and chill for 15 minutes. Roll in remaining 1/3 cup of bread crumbs and 1/4 cup of cheese mixed together.

4. Place in preheated air fryer and spray with cooking spray. Cook at 350 for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve right away.