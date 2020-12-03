Superior Rehab Center Reports 14 COVID-19 Related Deaths

SUPERIOR, Wis. – SUPERIOR, Wis. – An outbreak of COVID-19 cases continues to grow at the Superior Rehabilitation Center with the facility now reporting a total of 61 staff members and 88 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The facility says 51 of those residents have since recovered from the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, 14 residents have died all of whom tested positive for COVID.

Last month, the rehab center said they would be conducting weekly testing to help keep track of the outbreak.

