Traffic Fatalities in 2020 Are Going Up At Alarming Rate

It is estimated another 30 to 40 Minnesotans could die from vehicle accidents before New Year's Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota has reached a tragic milestone for traffic fatalities in the state.

Currently, 364 Minnesotans have died from injuries due to vehicle crashes since the beginning of the year.

This is alarming because there are still about three weeks left of the year.

In 2019, the same number of deaths were reported through December 31st.

“It has become apparent speed was one of the most significant contributing factors leading to those crashes. This has continued throughout the summer, the fall, and the early winter season.>

Traffic safety officials say these crashes can be avoided.

It is strongly advised to never drive drunk, follow the speed limit, always wear a seatbelt, and do not drive distracted.