UMD Women’s Hockey Team Set to Host St. Cloud State in Final Home Series of 2020

Puck drop for Friday's game between the Bulldogs and Huskies is set for 6:07 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will be back at home Friday night as they welcome in St. Cloud State.

The Bulldogs were unbeaten against the Huskies last season, outscoring them 16-4 in four games. But head coach Maura Crowell says SCSU should not be taken lightly.

“They have some good players up front, so that’s where they get tricky. They have that good goaltending. They can frustrate good-scoring teams and then they have kids that can put the puck in the net. However, I am confident in our group that we are upset with how we played last weekend and we’re going to carry that feeling into this weekend and make sure we make a statement,” said Crowell.

And this will be the final home series of 2020. The WCHA is planning on releasing a schedule for the second half of the season. But everything is still up in the air with the pandemic already impacting other teams in the conference.

“We always take in whenever we’re at Amsoil because being at home is a special feeling. You always want to keep playing games so I think making it known that we’re still wanting to keep playing and being safe and doing all the right things away from the rink is going to help us keep playing games and hopefully be able to come back to Amsoil,” junior forward Naomi Rogge said.

The WCHA also announced that team captain Ashton Bell was named Defenseman of the Month, while freshman Clara Van Wieren earned Rookie of the Month honors.