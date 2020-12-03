Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, December 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 6,166 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Thursday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 333,626 in the state.

Health officials also reported 92 news deaths bringing the death total to 3,784 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 4,379,610 tests have been completed to date.

There are 290,019 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 17,623 patients have required hospitalization and 3,911 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,014 – 17 deaths

Cook: 80

Itasca: 2,063 – 24 deaths

Koochiching: 421 – 6 deaths

Lake: 451 – 8 deaths

St. Louis: 9,549 – 121 deaths

Ashland: 697 – 9 deaths

Bayfield: 698 – 14 deaths

Douglas: 2,138 – 6 deaths

Iron: 363 – 10 deaths

Sawyer: 921 – 7 deaths

Gogebic: 597 – 11 deaths

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 395,090 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 3,502 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

