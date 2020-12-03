Wisconsin Fire Marshall Investigating Fatal Fire in Ashland

Authorities arrived on the scene just before ten o'clock on Saturday night. There, crews began battling heavy smoke from the fire.

ASHLAND, Wisc. – One person is dead after a fire broke out in Ashland over the weekend.

The home, located on 405 Stunz Avenue in Ashland is considered a total loss.

Once inside the structure, they located the body of a resident who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crew members say, this has been the third fire the department has battled in less than a week and wanted to remind the public to make sure everything in your home is up to code.

“Double check your batteries in your smoke detectors,” Ashland Fire Department Captain, Kevin Alajoki says. “Also check your carbon monoxide. That’s a big issue we’re facing right now. Some people are using a space heater and all of that.”

“So if you are using a space heater place make sure there is nothing in the area from two and a half to three feet in all directions.”

The fire is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall.