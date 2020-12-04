Coaches Corner: Mark Wick

For this week's segment, we catch up with the former head coach of the St. Scholastica men's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from former St. Scholastica men’s hockey coach Mark Wick, who is now serving as the assistant hockey coach at Augsburg University. The Hermantown native is also the mental health advocate for the Auggies and spends much of his time speaking to coaches across the state about the issues of mental health for high school student-athletes.