Cold Plasma Generators Combatting COVID-19 Installed at Assisted Living Facilities

Several assisted living facilities in the area are now incorporating a disinfecting tool to help keep their residents healthy during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Several assisted living facilities in the area are now incorporating disinfecting technology to help keep their residents healthy during the pandemic.

At both Keystone Bluffs in Duluth and Diamond Willow, which has multiple locations in the area, cold plasma generators have been installed in the HVAC systems, which provides an electric field filled with highly-charged ions.

The ions in the field help disable viruses and other harmful microorganisms in the air on high-touch surfaces like tables, countertops, and door knobs.

“We’re always looking for ways to have better quality of life for residents and staff in the building,” said Dana Tchida, the administrator at Keystone Bluffs. “With the coronavirus and the impact it has on congregate settings, it’s always important to find better ways to provide services.”At Keystone Bluffs, there have been 45 residents who have had coronavirus, while there were 9 deaths.

At Diamond Willow facilities, there have been 10 residents that have had it but no deaths.