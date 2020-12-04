Duluthian Selected to Help Deck the White House Halls for the Holidays

Kynze Lundeen was one of 125 volunteers from across the country selected to help decorate.

DULUTH, Minn.- Many Northlanders are probably busy decking the halls, getting last minute decorations on the tree and stringing lights outside. But can you imagine getting picked to help decorate the White House for the Holidays? One Duluthian did.

Kynze Lundeen applied for the opportunity a few months ago while waiting at an airport in Texas.

Weeks after applying, she received an email saying she was selected to volunteer for this year’s White House Christmas Decorating.

Funny thing — she accidentally deleted the email before even opening it!

Lundeen spent three days in Washington and even had the chance to hear First Lady Melania Trump speak, as she thanked the 125 volunteers from across the nation.

“The volunteers were all walks of life,” said Lundeen. There wasn’t all people that were pro-Trump, there wasn’t all people that were pro-Biden, it was just a little bit of everyone.”

“They come in and say, ‘Welcome to the People’s House, we’re so excited to have you with us today.’ One common goal is to make this place beautiful for Christmas,” she said.

Lundeen was part of group “Frosty” during the decorating process.

She was selected to help light the famous 18-ft tall official White House Christmas Tree that resides in the Blue Room.

She plans to apply for the opportunity again in the future.