Freshman Wyatt Kaiser Filling The “Perunovich” Role on UMD Power Play

The Andover native has been a staple the power play line that is four for eight in the first two games of the season.

OMAHA, Neb. – One of the biggest reasons why the UMD men’s hockey team is 2-0 so far this season is their power play. And it’s mostly the same guys from the line that was one of the best in the country last season: the Cates brothers, Nick Swaney and Kobe Roth. But there was one big hole to fill left by Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich. And who’s stepped up in that spot in the first two games: a freshman.

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has been a staple the power play line that is four for eight in the first two games of the season. Team captain Noah Cates says the Bulldogs knew from Day 1 that the Andover native had the right skillset to step right in and make an immediate impact.

“He moves the puck so well. It’s a little different. He shoots the puck a little more than Scotty, which is good. It opens things up a little later on. It’s been good. We’ve been kind of just gaining that confidence and chemistry throughout and in these first two games, it’s been really good,” said Cates.

“Coming in, I’m just trying to be myself, to be honest. I knew I had a big role to fill. It’s been a blast playing with everybody and kind of figuring out and learning some new things. We ran the same power play at my high school last year and in the USHL so I was pretty familiar with it,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser and the Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated in pod play as they take on Miami on Sunday.