New Pop-Up Shop Opens in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Down in Canal Park, there’s a new place to get some Christmas gifts for the outdoorsman in your family.

Lake and Co. Is the first pop up shop to move into flagship’s “The Hull,” their old office space converted to host pop ups. The shop sells seasonal apparel, gifts, camping gear, and anything outdoors.

Owners say they’re honored to be the first ones using the space.

“Everything that we do, we have a really strict way of bringing brands in,” said Co-Founder Kelly Kabotoff. “So all of the brands have to have a message and a story behind them. So whether that means sustainability or conservation or innovation, we bring those brands in.”

Lake and Co. will be using the pop-up space through the end of March.