Proctor Holds ‘Mayor For A Day’ Essay Contest For Students

PROCTOR, Minn. – Ever wondered what it would be like if kids ran local city governments?

The City of Proctor is giving fourth through sixth graders a chance to compete in an essay contest to be mayor for a day.

The idea is inspired by a similar contest held annually by the League of Minnesota Cities.

Proctor students can write an essay explaining how to improve city services, if they were mayor.

The Mayor of Proctor says this contest gives students the opportunity to get more involved with politics.

“In today’s age, there are a lot of disgruntled people and a lot of complaints. Everything has negatives and positives. One way to make those changes is by getting involved. By getting kids involved, shows you can make a difference,” said Mayor Chad Ward.

Students can email essays to cityhall@proctormn.gov or drop off at the Proctor City Hall at 100 Pionk Drive.

Essays are accepted until December 7th.

The winning student will be recognized as mayor of the day at the city council meeting on December 21st.

Essays can also be submitted into the League of Minnesota Cities by December 7th.