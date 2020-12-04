Rogge Powers UMD Women’s Hockey Past St. Cloud State

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior forward Naomi Rogge scored twice in the second period and goaltender Emma Soderberg logged her second shutout of the season as the UMD women’s hockey team blanked St. Cloud State 4-0 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Assistant captain Anna Klein and freshman Clara Van Wieren also scored for the Bulldogs, who held the Huskies to just 11 shots on the night, the lowest total in the past six seasons. UMD will look for the series sweep Saturday afternoon in their final home game of 2020.