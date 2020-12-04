Truckers for Tots Donates Thousands of Dollars Worth of Toys to Northland Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – A major toy donation was made today for kids in the Northland.

The group Truckers for Tots, headed by Mid-state Truck Service with other area businesses, stopped by the Duluth Salvation Army to donate thousands of dollars worth of toys, making sure area children have the Christmas they deserve.

This is the first year the company has donated items to Duluth and the Iron Range after providing Toys for Tots program in Wisconsin for the past 12 years.

“When you say children and they need help, who doesn’t want to help, right?” said Mike Cooper, the operations manager in Duluth for Mid-state Truck Service. “So the biggest thing for us was just giving back to the community and the children, and especially, like I said, with the pandemic and everything, they need our help more than ever.”

If you want to donate, you can still do so. Mid-state Truck Service is taking check and cash donations, and there are also toy boxes ready to be filled.