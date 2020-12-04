Update: Authorities Investigating Shooting Incident in Virginia

UPDATE: VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Police Department says officers were dispatched Friday morning to the area of 12th Street North and 8th Avenue East for reports of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses to the incident told police they heard five gunshots and saw a tan or gold passenger car fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Authorities at the scene found bullet holes in the back door of a house located in the 800 block of 12th Street North and spoke with the occupant of the house.

The male occupant told police he heard gunshots and when he looked outside he saw a white male with a mask firing a handgun at the back door.

He told officers he then grabbed his own handgun and fired shots back at the unknown male.

After executing a search warrant at the residence Virginia POlice located a handgun and 13 pounds of marijuana.

Officers arrested the male occupant and he is being held at the Saint Louis County Jail for Dangerous Weapons, Recklessly Discharging a Firearm Within a Municipality, and Convicted Felon Ineligible to Possess a Firearm and Ammunition.

The suspect vehicle was later located at a Walmart in Mountain Iron where officers were told the two male occupants entered the store.

The two males were not located in the store and after reviewing store footage officers learned that the two males left the store in a dark blue 2004 Subaru Legacy Station Wagon which was later located in Virginia.

Both the Subaru and the tan/gold passenger car were towed and are pending search warrants.

Virginia Police say all parties involved in the shooting are known to each other and no injuries were reported.

The Virginia Police Department is still investigating the incident.

