Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, December 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 5,371 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Friday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 338,973 in the state.

Health officials also reported 61 news deaths bringing the death total to 3,845 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 4,439,728 tests have been completed to date.

There are 293,151 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 17,828 patients have required hospitalization and 3,942 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,056 – 18 deaths

Cook: 83

Itasca: 2,106 – 24 deaths

Koochiching: 428 – 6 deaths

Lake: 457 – 8 deaths

St. Louis: 9,771 – 126 deaths

Ashland: 738 – 9 deaths

Bayfield: 707 – 16 deaths

Douglas: 2,186 – 6 deaths

Iron: 364 – 10 deaths

Sawyer: 930 – 7 deaths

Gogebic: 615 – 12 deaths

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 399,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 3,562 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

