UW-Superior’s “Week of Giving” Kicks Off Monday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior’s 5th annual “Week of Giving” kicks off this Monday. Due to COVID restrictions, the Yellowjackets will be delivering items, instead of having face-to-face interactions. And the marquee “Caroling for Cans” event will have a different look as well.

“This year, our teams won’t be out in the community caroling door to door. Instead we’ll be doing a little bit of an online music video that will go out. And we’ll be raising funds electronically, virtually this year to help benefit the local food banks here. We’re hoping that although different, the events still have a lasting impact on our community and we can do some good,” UWS athletic director Nick Bursik said.

