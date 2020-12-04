Virgina Police Department Using New Type Of Restraint Device

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Police Department is now using a new type of restraint device called BolaWrap.

The device is used to help safely diffuse situations without the need for extra use of force.

The Virginia Police Department was able to successfully use the device during a recent encounter with a non-compliant person suffering from a mental health crisis.

How it works is, officers aim the device at the person they are looking to apprehend at a range of up to 25 feet.

The equipment then shoots out an eight-foot wire, which wraps around the person.

This allows officers to easily apply handcuffs while the subject is restrained.

Virginia Police Chief Nicole Young-Mattson said, “it is a great tool that hopefully will fill some more gaps as situations and circumstances happen with the cases we are dealing with out on the street.”

BolaWrap is used at about 300 other police agencies in 45 states.