Big Second Period Gives UMD Women’s Hockey Sweep Over St. Cloud State

The Bulldogs scored four goals within four minutes in the second period.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 6 UMD women’s hockey team continued to dominate in the second period, scoring four goals in four minutes during the second to get the 5-1 win over St. Cloud State and sweep the series.

The Bulldogs currently lead the NCAA DI in goals scored with 24 and 4.00 goals per game, and had 10 different players register a point in Saturday’s game.

WCHA Rookie of the Month Clara Van Wieren scored twice while Gabbie Hughes, Anna Klein and Naomi Rogge each scored once. Rogge and Klein each extended their scoring streaks to six games long. Emma Soderberg made nine saves in two periods, while Jojo Chobak made 11 saves in her Bulldog debut.