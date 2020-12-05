Deputies Fatally Shoot 19-Year-Old Man in Mt. Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- An investigation is underway after a suspect search resulted in a fatal officer involved shooting Saturday in Mountain Iron, and according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the man killed matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Virginia Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shoplifter at around 12:30 p.m. at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive N. in Mountain Iron.

A Deputy made contact with the adult male outside of the business, at which time he refused commands and then fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter of the area with assistance from several other agencies.

Approximately an hour later, deputies and a K-9 located the man in a wooded area.

At one point, deputies deployed Tasers and eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man.

The deputies rendered medical aid but emergency responders determined that the man died at the scene.

During the search, Deputies learned that the man matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that happened on December 4 in Virginia.

In that incident, suspects shot at a residence and the homeowner returned fire. While the suspects fled on foot and evaded capture Friday, the homeowner was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. The man will be identified following family notification.

The deputies who discharged their weapons have been placed on standard administrative leave.

The Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert Police departments and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in setting the perimeter and conducting the search.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has asked that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) conduct an independent investigation of the incident. Any further information will come from the BCA as their investigation progresses.