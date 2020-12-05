Northwestern Girls, Boys Basketball Fall in Season Openers

Tieryn Plasch led Northwestern with nine points in the Tigers season opener.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern basketball teams opened their 2020 seasons on Saturday, but the Tigers girls struggled early as Barron got the 50-30 road win.

Tieryn Plasch led Northwestern with nine points. For the boys, Northwestern struggled late on the road as St. Croix Central got the 87-67 win. Harrison Nelson led the Tigers with 17, while Monte Mayberry had 11 and John Grohn chipped in with 10 points.