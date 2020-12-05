UMD Women’s Basketball Team, Duluth Salvation Army Collect Over 400 Items For Local Children

UMD collected 232 toys, 83 pairs of gloves, 66 hats, 20 pairs of socks and three winter coats, and the Salvation Army estimates that the donations will go to over 100 children in the Duluth Area.

DULUTH, Minn. – While the UMD basketball teams wait to hit the court next month, the UMD women teamed up with a local organization for a good cause.

The Bulldogs, in partnership with the Duluth Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association, held a toy drive on Saturday morning.

The event took place in front of Malosky Stadium and by the end of it, they collected 232 toys, 83 pairs of gloves, 66 hats, 20 pairs of socks and three winter coats for local children.

“People in the community were really willing to bring stuff to us because I think the community does a lot for us and we had familiar faces that we all knew that come to our games and stuff and they brought a bunch of stuff and toys for everyone,” UMD sophomore guard Ani Tschida said.

The Salvation Army estimates that the donations will go to over 100 children in the Duluth Area.