Ely Police Looking for Missing 37-Year-Old Man

ELY, Minn. — The Ely Police Department has put out a notice asking for help locating a missing man in the Ely area. Police say 37-year-old Michael Ray Jacobson was last seen on December 3rd at about 7 a.m. at the bait and tackle store where he works.

His wife says he told her he was going to check how thick the ice was on a few lakes nearby.

He called her later that day at 5 p.m., letting her know he was returning home. However, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since, worrying his family.

Jacobson is 5’6″ and 240 pounds. He has blue eyes, buzzed blonde hair, and a large beard.

He was last seen wearing a Yankees hat, Pantera t-shirt, and a brown Carhart jacket and pants.

He drives a 2008 Gray Dodge Ram with Minnesota plates. The plate number is ELY463.

If you have seen or heard from Jacob, please call 911 right away.