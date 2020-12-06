Finnish Flag Flown to Celebrate 103rd Anniversary of Country’s Independence

DULUTH, Minn.– Sunday marks the 103rd anniversary of Finland’s independence over Russia. Over in Canal Park, those who are proud of their Finnish heritage found a unique way to celebrate the date.

The Northland Chapter of the Finlandia Foundation raised the Finnish flag earlier today at the South Pier Motel along Minnesota Point. Normally, they all get together and celebrate by watching The Unknown Soldier which depicts their fight for their independence. Even though it was a small event due to the pandemic, those there were glad to continue the tradition.

“In a typical independence day celebration, one of the first things that they would do in the morning is raise the Finnish flag on what’s called Observatory Hill in Helsinki,” said Amy Hietapelto, President of the Northland’s Chapter of the Finlandia Foundation. “And so raising the flag is an important symbol and an important part of the celebration.”

They also had two candles lit up, symbolizing what Finlanders would have in their windows as a sign of refuge from the Russians.