Hermantown’s Kadence Tinsley Commits to UW-Stout Football

The guard and defensive end led the Hawks to a 5-2 record this season

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown senior Kadence Tinsley announced on his Twitter that he has committed to playing college football at UW-Stout.

The guard and defensive end led the Hawks to a 5-2 record this season before it was cut short due to COVID-19. During his sophomore season, Tinsley helped the Hawks reach the class AAAA state tournament for the first time since 2015. Tinsley also plays on the Hermantown basketball team.