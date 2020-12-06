‘Little C Tree’ Christmas Trees Spreading Holiday Cheer, Help to Lincoln Park Restaurant Employees

DULUTH, Minn.- A new business harvesting and selling Christmas trees in Duluth is doing their part to give back to the community during the holidays.

Little C Tree has been selling small sustainable Christmas trees at Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

Each tree is hand-cut from the tops of spruce trees throughout the state, with the body of each tree left in the forest to grow.

This week at Dovetail, 50% of the businesses’s profits will go to help employees at restaurants in the neighborhood who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“Especially since it’s Christmastime and we’re selling Christmas Trees and it just seems fitting that we should try and give back,” said co-founder Nola Wilson.

Wilson, along with co-founders Benjy Christensen and David Wilson said Lincoln Park businesses OMC Smokehouse, Duluth Grill, Corktown Deli, and the Dovetail Cafe helped them settle into their present spot, and some even bought some little trees to decorate their storefronts.

“We’re new to the area and they’ve treated us like family and been so supportive and so we want to be involved in this community and be supportive back,” Christensen said.

Management at OMC said in a tough financial time like this, lending a hand in return to the area’s small businesses means a lot. “It’s all we’ve got sometimes,” said Evan Sieve.

He said their attitude to help fellow small businesses when no one else really was fit in well to the area. “I mean with the waiting on more relief to come from the government, we can wait and hopefully something comes along but at the end of the day small businesses are made up of community, or are what make community.”

“The spirit of giving that has come up throughout all of the COVID pandemic has really been inspiring,” said the manager.

Next weekend will be Little C Tree’s last at Dovetail and they’re going out with a bang: 100% of their sales that weekend will go towards those small business employees.