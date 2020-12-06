Local Churches Create Drive-Thru Nativity Set Around Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– A handful of Duluth area churches have still not seen their congregations inside the church for services since the pandemic began in March. For this Christmas, they all decided to come together to remember the season.

Six Duluth and Hermantown area ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Churches in America) churches came together to create a city-wide drive-thru nativity set.

“It just an opportunity for us to share joy with other people and has been really exciting for us,” said Pastor Liz Davis of Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church off Grand Avenue in West Duluth.

It goes from Elim Lutheran Church off Cody Street in West Duluth to Grace Lutheran Church in Hermantown and everywhere in between. With each of the six churches telling their own part of the Christmas story.

The idea came from Kenwood Lutheran Church Pastor Jeffrey Holter, who originally wanted to do a drive-thru for each Advent Sunday at just his church. That was until he got a bigger idea.

“But then I also participate in a tech study which is open to most of the pastors within the Duluth area,” said Holter. “So this kind of grew out of that.”

Getting started in early November, volunteers from every church got to work, setting up their displays that lit up their neighborhoods with Christmas cheer.

As participants begin, they can grab a bulletin or follow along with a video prepared by all of the churches, explaining each part of the nativity, along with part for reflection and prayer.

Davis hopes people driving through the parking lots use this time to talk about the Christmas story.

“I love looking at Christmas lights around town and we thought this would be an excellent opportunity for churches to work together and to give that experience of looking at lights to many different households and at the same time share what Christmas is all about,” said Davis.

No matter how participants choose to do it or whatever church they belong to. Pastors want everyone to join in and celebrate the season as one.

“So this opens up kind of a broad spectrum of places of worship and working together around a very important story in the Christian faith,” said Holter.

Starting on Sunday, the drive-thru will be going on until Christmas Day. There is more information on the event, along with those churches on their Facebook pages.