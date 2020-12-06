UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Miami to Improve to 3-0

OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 3 UMD men’s hockey team got off to a fast start and then held on late to get the 5-3 win over Miami (OH) to improve to 3-0 in the NCHC Omaha Pod.

Kobe Roth scored twice while Quinn Olson, Luke Loheit and Cole Koepke each scored once. It was the first goals of the season for Koepke, Loheit and Olson, while Roth now has five points on the year, scoring four goals in three games.

Ryan Fanti made his third straight start in net and started out a little shaky, but settled in nicely and finished with 26 saves on the night.

UMD (3-0) is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday, once again facing Miami. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.