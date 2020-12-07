CEC’s Drake Schramm Commits to UWS Men’s Soccer Team

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Northland high school soccer scene has seen an explosion of talent in the past few years. One of the biggest reasons why is the Gitchi Gummi Soccer Club. And Monday, one of their own won’t be going too far from home to continue his playing career at the college level.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Drake Schramm Has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the UWS men’s soccer team. Schramm finished this past COVID-shortened season top ten in the state in goals with 21 and #1 in assists with 17, helping the Lumberjacks complete their first undefeated regular season in program history.

“A couple years ago, I was not that good at soccer. I’ll be honest. Especially joining Gitch, it really helped me. My first coach for my first four years was Scott Anderson and he really like put my love and joy into the sport. And I guess from there, it was improving and improving until my senior year and then I showed out,” Schramm said.

UWS currently has five players with Northland ties, including four from Superior.