Duluth Salvation Army, Fond-du-Luth casino Hosts Annual Sock Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Northland organizations are working together to help provide socks for those in need.

The Duluth Salvation Army and Fond du Luth casino have begun their annual sock drive, which goes through December 15th. The goal is to get 10,000 socks this year. While the sock drive is an annual event, it is particularly important in light of the pandemic.

“Especially these colder temperatures right now,” said Dan Williamson, the development director at Duluth Salvation Army. “A warm pair of socks there’s just nothing like that. The opportunity for children to have that ability to be able to get a new pair of socks this Christmas, perhaps even multiple pairs.”

Those interested in participating can drop off packs of three pairs of socks at Fond du Luth. If you do, you will also get five dollars in club cash at the casino.