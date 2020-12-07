Handmade in the Northland: Beyond Nuts

FOX 21 Local News is Highlighting Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

FINLAND, Minn. – During the week of Dec. 7 – 11, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the gift-giving season.

Throughout the season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones while supporting local businesses amid a year of many financial struggles.

Beyond Nuts is located in Finland, Minnesota. Karen Hamilton is a co-owner of the company and chatted with FOX 21’s Brett Scott via Zoom Monday morning.

Hamilton says Beyond Nuts creates delicious batches of nuts designed to make your taste buds sing.

The company offers a wide variety of flavor notes to suit your personal preference, or the preference of those your giving a gift to this holiday season.

Hamilton says business has been tough amid the global pandemic, with the cancellation of many events throughout the year.

However, she’s hopeful the holiday season will offer good results, and appreciates those who choose to shop local this year.

Click here to learn more about Beyond Nuts, and to place your order today.

Happy Holidays!