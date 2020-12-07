Mailing And Shipping Stores Staying Busy For The Holidays

It is recommended to get those out as early as possible to make it in time for Christmas.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local mailing and shipping stores are keeping busy as more people are sending holiday gifts during the pandemic.

The Pack and Mail on Grand Avenue has seen an uptick in customers sending packages all across the country.

The steady business hasn’t left any downtime for the workers.

A clerk says in the last couple of years mailing shipping has been declining, but the pandemic has helped increase business.

“It just shows that shipping is alive and well. People are home for one reason or another due to the pandemic. Shipping is a big way for people to keep shopping,” Paul Biddle.

As more people are shipping holiday gifts, it is recommended to get those out as early as possible to make it in time for Christmas.