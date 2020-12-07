Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela Commits to UW-Stout Women’s Basketball

AURORA, Minn. – Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela has committed to joining the UW-Stout women’s basketball team.

Last season, she was second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game for the Giants. As a freshman, she helped Mesabi East capture the Section 7AA championship. She also is a member of the Starks Elite travel basketball team.