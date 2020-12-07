Northlanders Take On Snowmobiling During COVID Restrictions

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With some snow on the horizon, snowmobilers will soon be hitting the Northland trails.

Over at RJ Sport & Cycle, the store currently has about 50% less inventory in stock as more Northlanders want to get outdoors away from quarantining.

“Because of the restrictions and stuff in place, people have been using the cabins more, they haven’t been traveling out of town or their habits have changed slightly this year,” said Tony Bianchi, who is a part of the sales department at RJ Sport & Cycle. “More time in the woods, more time playing around.”

While the demand is high, it is not currently safe for people to go out to snowmobile as there is not a lot of snow and places like swamps, lakes, and rivers are not yet frozen. Experts say you need about 10 inches to a foot of good snow in order to go snowmobiling.