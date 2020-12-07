Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Seeks Donations Amid Rising Demand

The Need for Assistance From Second Harvest Has Increased More Than 10 Percent Throughout 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – COVID-19 continues to cause huge financial strains on many Northland residents and families due to several reasons.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is standing by and ready to help anyone in need of food assistance due to difficult circumstances.

Right now, gifts are being matched up to $50,000 thanks to the generosity of the Joan M. Wismer Foundation.

Shaye Morris, Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, says to date, the organization is seeing about 11 percent more people seeking food assistance in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

“When you look at the numbers, that’s about 15,000 more people this year compared to last year,” said Morris.

Morris says this year the food bank has had to purchase more products.

Your monetary donation can help provide multiple meals for Northland neighbors in need.

For every one dollar received, the food bank is able to rescue enough food for three meals.

“We’re not buying food, we’re accessing donated food, so our only cost is transportation, storage, and handling to get it from wherever it’s located in the United States to right here in Duluth,” said Morris.

The need for volunteers remains high to help with sorting and labeling products.

Click here to donate today, and to learn more about how you can make an impact in our community.