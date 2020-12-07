St. Louis County Distributes Almost $3 Million in Federal CARES Act Funding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County recently distributed almost $3 million worth of federal CARES Act dollars to more than 50 community organizations. This funding is in addition to around $8 million given to area schools and small businesses.

The St. Louis County CARES Act community assistance funds are targeting those who are disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social distancing, plexiglass at counters that serve the public, extra cleaning supplies, physical modifications in some instances, additional staffing,” said Linnea Mirsch, the director of public health and human services for St. Louis County.

CHUM is one of many organizations receiving funding from the county, getting more than $23,000. Along with amping up its testing capabilities, the money is also going towards PPE and program expenses.

“With the state allocations, the county allocations, the city allocations, the federal allocations, really to put a protective cover around the people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Lee Stuart, the executive director at CHUM.

Specifically, the organization is implementing fireproof curtains between the buns and plexiglass barriers for extra safety in congregate settings.

“The sense of cooperation, the sense of “let’s get in here and do this thing together,” the sense of recognizing vulnerable populations and then saying, yes, let’s figure out what we can do,” said Stuart.

Life House in Duluth received more than $375,000, which will mainly be going to expanding its main campus.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity of the support of the county and our community at large because in a time like this, when so many things are on-pause or uncertain or unstable, this continues to offer consistency for young people,” said Jordon Johnson, the executive director at Life House.

Specifically, the funds will be going to help pay for the “Imaginarium,” a large community gathering area. In partnership with the county, it will also be a space where COVID testing and flu shots will be offered to young people.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity that allows hope to continue to exist amidst uncertainty,” said Johnson. “And we are really grateful for our partnerships.”

Other organizations that received funding include the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment, Garden House Estates, and Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative. The link to the full list of the latest CARES Act funding recipients is here.